Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,839. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

