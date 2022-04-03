Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ:TPST traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,839. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
