Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TPX. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

