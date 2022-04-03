Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Lowered to $42.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.73% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of TPX opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,551,000 after acquiring an additional 199,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

