Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.23. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 558,071 shares.
TME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,631,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 659,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 451,710 shares during the last quarter.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
