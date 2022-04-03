Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.23. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 558,071 shares.

TME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,631,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 659,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 451,710 shares during the last quarter.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.