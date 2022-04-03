Ternium (NYSE:TX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ternium from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. Ternium has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.