TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.94 and last traded at $101.42. Approximately 6,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 244,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.51.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

Get TFI International alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.