TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.42. TFS Financial has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $22.54.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 434.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 115.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFS Financial (Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.