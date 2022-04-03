The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,760,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,588,000 after buying an additional 6,242,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,021,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,443 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

