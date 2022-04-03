The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 635,585 shares of company stock worth $57,204,925. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

