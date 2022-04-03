The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Holdings Decreased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $4,799,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 186.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 169,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,018,000 after buying an additional 155,968 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 43.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 59,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,636,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert acquired 4,000 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
