The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 2,708,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,204. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.
