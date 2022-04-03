The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Target Price to $21.00

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LYEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.
Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89.
About Lyell Immunopharma (Get Rating)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
