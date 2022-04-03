The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,958 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,638,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

