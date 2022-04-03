The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,559,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 18,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $301.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.40 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

