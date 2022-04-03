The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

BATRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,476. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,200,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 722,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

