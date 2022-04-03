The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
BATRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.
Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,476. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.90.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.