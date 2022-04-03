The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Monday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:RTL opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $10.21.
About Necessity Retail REIT
