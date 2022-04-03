The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,338,000 after purchasing an additional 170,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,583 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,273,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,879 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNTG opened at $19.21 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $548.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.13 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNTG. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

