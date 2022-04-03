The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Southern by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 272,410 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $74.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

