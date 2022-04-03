The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Toro has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toro to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $7,697,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 46,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after buying an additional 44,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.