Thomas Edward Line Sells 166 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $31,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DHIL opened at $192.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.89. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.75 and a 12 month high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 31.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 439.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,062,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,517,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

