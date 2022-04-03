ThredUp (TDUP) versus Its Rivals Financial Review

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ThredUp to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -24.78% -14.60% ThredUp Competitors -8.30% -21.30% -3.91%

This table compares ThredUp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million -$63.18 million -5.66 ThredUp Competitors $16.53 billion $902.63 million 86.32

ThredUp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85 ThredUp Competitors 284 1250 3352 62 2.65

ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 164.95%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 33.57%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ThredUp competitors beat ThredUp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

