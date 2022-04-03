Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.

Tilly’s stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair cut Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

