Timken (NYSE:TKR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.14

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.14 and last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 20957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Timken by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after buying an additional 474,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 2,351.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after acquiring an additional 451,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

