TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TMST. KeyCorp upped their target price on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:TMST opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.84. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. TimkenSteel’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 85,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 508,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

