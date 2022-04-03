TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on TMST. KeyCorp upped their target price on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
NYSE:TMST opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.84. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $24.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 85,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 508,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TimkenSteel (Get Rating)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
