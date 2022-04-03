Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.37 and traded as high as C$1.95. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of C$215.61 million and a P/E ratio of -61.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.71.
About Titanium (CVE:TIC)
