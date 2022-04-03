TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.42. 24,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,382,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Hall acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $59,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 66,000 shares of company stock worth $137,010.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.