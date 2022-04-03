TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.42. 24,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,382,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
TMC the metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMC)
TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.
