Tom Libassi Buys 5,000 Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) insider Tom Libassi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,200 ($10,741.42).

Tom Libassi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Tom Libassi purchased 35,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £55,300 ($72,439.09).

LON:HUW opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.13) on Friday. Helios Underwriting Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187.50 ($2.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £111.94 million and a P/E ratio of -33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.68.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

