Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

