Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal, and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

