TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of TowneBank worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.01. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

