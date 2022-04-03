Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.11.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $131,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

