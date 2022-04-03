Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ TIG opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

