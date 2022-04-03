Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of TG opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.95. Tredegar has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Tredegar’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 106,457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

