Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of TG opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.95. Tredegar has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Tredegar’s payout ratio is 27.91%.
Tredegar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
