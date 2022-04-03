TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

THS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of THS opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $53.89.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,885,000 after acquiring an additional 317,500 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $72,116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

