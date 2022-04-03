trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $2.65 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of trivago from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, trivago currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.95.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.36 on Thursday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $846.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in trivago by 9.3% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,244 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in trivago by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in trivago by 41.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in trivago by 216.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 250,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in trivago by 21.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

