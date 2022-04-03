TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE TBI opened at $29.03 on Thursday. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 10.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 35.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.