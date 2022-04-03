Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TFC. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

