Truist Financial Cuts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $37.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.75.

NYSE:TPX opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,551,000 after buying an additional 199,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after buying an additional 404,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

