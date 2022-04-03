Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,169,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,654,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,144,000 after acquiring an additional 277,856 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 234,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

