TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 479,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,599,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,638,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $82.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.83 and a 1 year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

