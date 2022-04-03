TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.20.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TTEC has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.22.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.