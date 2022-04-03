Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $112.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tuniu by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Tuniu in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

