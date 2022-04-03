Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.97.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.