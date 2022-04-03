U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USCB FINL HLDGS is a community bank. It offers personal, business and electronic banking, as well as provides credit and debit card, loans, saving accounts, leasing, retirement plans and insurance services. USCB FINL HLDGS, formerly known as US CENTURY BANK, is based in Miami, Florida. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of U.S. Century Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ USCB opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. U.S. Century Bank has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth $2,907,000.

About U.S. Century Bank (Get Rating)

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

