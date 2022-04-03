U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

USPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

USPH opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.77%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,548 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.