UBS Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €43.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($57.25) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.20 ($48.57).

ETR DWS opened at €33.60 ($36.92) on Thursday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €27.66 ($30.40) and a 12 month high of €41.88 ($46.02). The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

