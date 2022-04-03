UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UBS. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 21 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.29.

NYSE UBS opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,957,133,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,509,000 after buying an additional 85,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

