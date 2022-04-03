UGI (NYSE:UGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get UGI alerts:

NYSE UGI opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. UGI has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UGI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in UGI by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 158,255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in UGI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.