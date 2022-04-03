UGI (NYSE:UGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.
NYSE UGI opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. UGI has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.
In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in UGI by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 158,255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in UGI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.
About UGI (Get Rating)
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
