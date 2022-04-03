Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.
UCTT stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.00.
In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,432,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 202,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 32.0% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 160,499 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ultra Clean (Get Rating)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
