Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

UCTT stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,432,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 202,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 32.0% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 160,499 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

