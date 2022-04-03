UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,130 shares of company stock worth $26,753 and have sold 7,710 shares worth $182,673. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after buying an additional 49,318 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 1,821,864 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,884,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 204,343 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

